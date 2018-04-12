Richard (Dick) Watkins (June 7, 1939 — May 13, 2018)

Richard (Dick) Watkins, of Glenwood Springs, passed away on March 13. He was 78 years old.

Dick was born on June 7, 1939, in Garden Grove, California, to Robert Greenlee Watkins and Mary Elizabeth Meiyr. There he was raised along with older brother Robert and younger sister Dianne. Dick graduated from Garden Grove High School in 1957, then enlisted in the Army. He served in Korea until 1960.

Dick married Tana Lee Reese in June of 1965, and together they had four daughters whom he loved dearly. Dick and Tana raised their family in San Diego, CA, until 1976, when they made the decision to move to Colorado. Dick and Tana purchased and operated the Credit Bureau of Glenwood Springs for many years.

Dick loved living in the mountains, spending his free time golfing, skiing, working in the yard and cheering for his beloved Denver Broncos. After retirement, Dick enjoyed helping his son-in-law with his drywall business and watching his grandsons play for their local sports teams.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his brother and daughters: Kelly Tesso of Riverside, CA; Trisha Lycas (Geoff) of Castle Rock, CO; Erin Pressler (Rod) of Silt, CO; and Jennifer Harding (John) of Castle Rock, CO. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley, Cory, Cody, RJ, Alicia, Grace, Brooks, Carter, Ava and Finn; and four great-grandchildren.

Dick was loved deeply by his family and community and will be remembered for quick wit and incredible sense of humor. He was a friend to all, and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Dick's life will be held this summer.