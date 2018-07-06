Richard W. Nix (a.k.a. Sunshine, The Prez, and Dub) passed away on July 3, 2018 after courageously battling cancer. Richard made his living as a carpenter, ski technician, and most recently as a Lowe's associate. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Deborah Kennedy. He will be missed by his beloved blind dog, Skipper, along with his other pets, Sasha and Miss Kitty.

Richard loved his hats, martinis, Hawaii, and having a good time. In lieu of a memorial service, Richard and Deborah have requested that his friends honor his life by enjoying a special moment with a loved one. Always remember Richard's smile and beautiful blue eyes.