Robert Dale Kennedy (June 19, 1961 — March 5, 2018)
March 8, 2018
Robert Dale Kennedy, 56, of Grand Junction passed away on March 5, 2018, in Vail Colorado. He was born on June 19, 1961, to David and Lillian (Juntunen) Kennedy in Cook, Minnesota. He lived in Rifle and Grand Junction until the time of his passing. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 10a.m., at Farnum Holt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.
