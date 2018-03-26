Robert Dean Paine Jr. (October 7, 1964 — March 20, 2018)
March 26, 2018
Robert Dean Paine Jr. passed away at his home on March 20th, 2018, at the age of 53.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to his parents Bobby Mapp and Dean Paine on October 7th, 1964. By the age of 2, he moved to Glenwood Springs, CO, and was raised by his grandparents Glenda and Max Paine. He graduated from Glenwood High School and served in the army for 11 years. In 1989, he married and started his family.
He was the beloved husband of Pamela Paine for 28 years, and proud father of Mathew and Linzabeth Paine.
He left the world too quickly and will surely be missed by his friend and family members.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- Report: Driver killed on Highway 82 near Aspen probably using ‘electronic device’
- Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Driver slapped with ticket after ‘rolling coal’ toward ‘March For Our Lives’ protestors in Steamboat
- More than 100 join sister March for Our Lives rally in Carbondale