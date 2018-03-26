Robert Dean Paine Jr. (October 7, 1964 — March 20, 2018)

Robert Dean Paine Jr. passed away at his home on March 20th, 2018, at the age of 53.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to his parents Bobby Mapp and Dean Paine on October 7th, 1964. By the age of 2, he moved to Glenwood Springs, CO, and was raised by his grandparents Glenda and Max Paine. He graduated from Glenwood High School and served in the army for 11 years. In 1989, he married and started his family.

He was the beloved husband of Pamela Paine for 28 years, and proud father of Mathew and Linzabeth Paine.

He left the world too quickly and will surely be missed by his friend and family members.