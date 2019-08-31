Robert Gordon Buck (August 5, 1952–August 24, 2019)

Robert (Bob) Gordon Buck, 67, of Carbondale, CO passed away August 24, 2019 at home as a result of cancer. His wife, Janet, and his kitty were by his side.

Bob was born in Saranac Lake, NY to Gordon and Marjorie (Reyome) Buck on August 5, 1952. Bob was an electronics engineer who worked in Miami, FL, Santa Clara, CA and Aurora, CO in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Bob and Janet married in 1985 and moved to Carbondale in 1986. After that, Bob worked for CQG and Aspen Research for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife as well as a number of brothers and sisters. His parents preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob’s name to CARE on the website at http://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/donate/ or by mail to 2801 CR 114, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Cremation has taken place and no memorial services are planned at Bob’s request.