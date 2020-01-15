Robert Posusta

ROBERT JOSEPH POSUSTA

Robert Joseph Posusta, 63, of Parachute, CO, went home to the Lord on January 9, 2020, at the Palisade Living Center, Palisade, CO, after a long battle with cancer.

Robert was born on July 15, 1956, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of George and Helen (Hayek) Posusta. Robert grew up on the family farm east of Toledo, IA. He graduated from South Tama County High School with the Class of 1975. Robert was a gifted athlete and excelled in football.

A free-spirit who never wanted to settle down or sit still for long, Robert loved dirt bikes and fast cars. After high school he headed west for the open skies of Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he flew hot air balloons for World Balloon Corporation. Then it was on to the mountains of Aspen, CO, where he was at various times a talented welder at Meyer Architectural Metals, a caretaker for luxury properties including that of a Saudi prince, and later as Assistant Ranch Manager at Wildcat Ranch, owned by Michael Douglas. Robert loved returning home to Toledo and sharing details of his adventures and travels with his nieces and nephews.

Robert loved planting things and watching them grow. Ranch landscaping and maintenance took his wandering spirit to San Angelo, TX, where he developed his joy of ministering and experienced a deepening of his religious faith.

Robert returned to Western Colorado and spent the last decade of his life with his brother Stan, working together on many construction projects including a year-long effort plumbing a newly built Aspen Community School. Robert spent his leisure time fussing about the garden and surrounded by his beloved cats. Robert’s family (and his cat Sophie) meant a great deal to him. His brother Stan was his loving care-taker as his health began to fail.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Lester.

He is survived by his brothers: James G. (Barb) Posusta of Gladbrook, Iowa; Stanley J. Posusta, Parachute, Colorado; and Stephen F. (Diana) Posusta, Marshalltown, Iowa; his sisters: Marilyn (Tom) Meyer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Joanne (Roger Jr.) Wacha of Toledo, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held February 2, 2020 from 1:00-4:30pm at the Grand Valley Recreation center in Battlement Mesa, CO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the non-profit hospice care center HopeWest of Grand Junction, CO. Donations can be made on their website at hopewestco.org.