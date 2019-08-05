Robert (Roy) Williamson Robinson (October 18, 1937 — July 16, 2019)

Robert (Roy) Williamson Robinson, also known by his family and friends as” Pops” passed away on July 16, 2019, at Heritage Park, in Carbondale, Colorado. Roy was born on October 18, 1937, in Greenock, Scotland. When Samuel and Sarah were married, Roy and his older brother were adopted by Samuel. From this union, the family grew to include a sister and brother.

Roy grew up enjoying life and went on to earn degrees in Engineering, joined the Royal Navy (His mother served in the military, and his father was killed in the Navy during WWII.). Roy immigrated to the United States and became a citizen on January 21, 1977. He was very proud that he served with the United States Coast Guard. With his incredible memory for the United States Constitution and His favorite girlfriend — Judge Judy — it was never a dull moment around the house. Roy could speak many languages and traveled the world with his job building power plants.

Roy is preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Davis. Surviving Roy is his daughter Debbie, his son Marc, and many grandchildren, along with his beloved “Walton Family”: Anita, Rusty, Andy, Lorra, Jimmy, Beth, MJ and the rest of you rascals.

A special thank-you to: Dr. Martha Oppegard, Dr. Brett Hesse, Dale, Physical Therapist at Heritage Park, and his Case Manager, Linda. The “Walton’s” couldn’t have done it without you.

Because Roy donated his body to the State Anatomical Board for the purpose of education and research, there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held in October.