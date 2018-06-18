Robert T. Bergener (July 15, 1946 — June 14, 2018)

Robert T. Bergener passed away on June 14, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, in Grand Junction, CO. He was 71.

He had a passion for vintage cars and motorcycles. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Barrie) Bergener of Grand Junction, CO, sons Jacob Bergener of Rifle, CO, and Michael Bergener of Arvada, CO. He has 2 brothers and 5 sisters, and 5 grandchildren. Service on June 30, 2018, at Battlement Mesa Golf Course from 12-3 pm. Donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc. or contribution of your choice.