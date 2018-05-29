Robert William Zanko (September 2, 1961 — May 15, 2018)
Robert William Zanko, 56, of Carbondale, CO, born in Niles, IL, graduate of Northern Illinois University, died Tuesday May 15, 2018, in his home. Beloved son of William Robert Zanko and the late Shelia Eileen McGuire, brother of Kathleen (James) Clausen and the late Michael Zanko, Uncle to Jenna (Travis) Payne, Lauren Clausen and Michael Clausen, great-uncle to Killian Payne. Family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. A mass will be held at St. Mary of the Crown located at 397 White Hill Rd., Carbondale, CO, this Friday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.
