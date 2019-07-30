Rodney Kent Olson (January 6, 1940 — July 24, 2019)

Never goodbye, but “see you soon” Rodney Kent Olson — our loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved on July 24th, 2019.

Rodney was born in Cottonwood, Minnesota, on January 6th, 1940, to Ralph and Cherry Olson. He was one of 10 children. Rodney was Baptized and Confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Cottonwood, Minnesota, as a teenager. He attended school at Cottonwood High School, where he graduated in 1958 before joining the Army that same year.

Rodney moved to Colorado in his mid-20s and spent his life in Rifle where he worked in auto body repair until he retired. He was a lifelong, passionate fisherman, who spent years chasing the monster Northern Pike at Rio Blanco and Rifle Gap. Rodney impacted and influenced all his children and grandchildren by teaching each one about his family’s love for music, his love for hunting and gunsmithing. He was creative with wood, elk horns and leather along with building his own tackle. It was important to him to have his knowledge and love of life passed on to his family members; this he fully accomplished. Rodney had so many talents and interests that kept his retirement years busy and full of life.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two daughters, Debbie (Shawn) Becker and Laurie (Mike) Hogan; and his son, Kent (Wendi) Olson. He was embraced as a father by Kelly (Malinda) West, Julie (Mark) Thompson and Ron (Monique) West. He leaves behind a legacy of 12 grandchildren, Marielle, James, Mckenna, Hilary, McKaelynn, Johnny IV, Zachary, Ella, Brisa, Kylee, Cody and Hendrix, along with 6 great-grandchildren, Zyler, Zemarie, Nixon, Amesley, Johnny V and Asher. Rodney’s surviving siblings are Betty, Sonny, Dorothy Ann, Robert and Connie and numerous treasured nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Rodney was eternally reunited with Jesus, His Father Ralph, Mother Cherry, two Brothers Emery and James, and two sisters, Ethod and Mary Lou, who preceded him in death.

Our Beloved will be remembered with great love and joy as we wait to “see him soon.”

A graveside Military Memorial Service for Rodney will be held at Grand Junction’s Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery on Friday, August 9th, at 1pm located at 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado.