Rollo Douglas McDonald, Sr (May 27, 1929 – Apr 14, 2018)

Rollo "Douglas" McDonald, 88, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Father of Doug McDonald Jr (Deceased), Cindy Stewart, Dan McDonald.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 12th at LDS Church, 87 S 100 E, Salina, Utah.

Viewing 11:30-1:00. Burial will follow at Aurora City Cemetery in Aurora, Utah.

Full memorial at http://www.springerturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

As well as http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/runtime.php?SiteId=130465&NavigatorId=437620.