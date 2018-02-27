Ruby Pretoria Goreham (April 5, 1918 — February 23, 2018)
February 27, 2018
Ruby Pretoria Goreham passed away February 23, 2018. Ruby was born April 5, 1918, in Kansas to George and Cora Blackett. She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd. A viewing will be Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from 8am-5pm, at the Farnum Holt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be Wednesday March 7, 2018, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church in New Castle. A private burial will be March 8.
