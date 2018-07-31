Ruth Augusta Marling (August 19, 1921 – January 21, 2018)

Born in the Rocky Mountains, Ruth Augusta Marling arrived , on August 19, 1921, on a homestead west of present day Parachute the first of three children born to Angie (Elethorpe ) Marling and Roy Marling . Ruth lived a full and loving life, and passed peacefully on January 21, 2018.

She left the homestead in early 1938 to work in the John Hopkins Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Co. Her sister and her soon moved to Rifle were they worked in the Murphy's Café and the Winchester hotel that was followed by a move to Naturita. There she met her first husband, Albert Wood, they moved to California in 1941 and her first son was born in Jan 42.

A Rosie the Riveter in WWII, and mother of two, she returned to Parachute following the war, with her husband Clifford Standlee and her two children William (Bill) Wood and her beautiful daughter Linda Ruth DeGeus. The family grew to three with the birth of her third child Clifford Jr. She loved the Colorado River valley and its beautiful mountains, she enjoyed her life in what is now Parachute (Grand Valley) and like all of us did what she could to support her family, from waitress to School Cafeteria cook.

After raising her family Ruth left the valley and found a loving partner and life with Robert Choate, married in Dec. 1971 they were together for 37 wonderful years. She enjoyed many craft activities, travel, cooking and especially fishing on the Grand Mesa. They retired to Cedaredge, Co in May 1982. They were very active in Masonic Lodge, Senior Citizens of Cedaredge, and VFW Auxiliary.

In 2004, Ruth and Robert moved to Grand Junction to be with her daughter Linda and closer to her family. Robert passed in December 2007. Both siblings, Georgia (Jody) Lindeaur, and Leslie Ray Wood preceded her in death. Surviving children are William (Bill) Woods (wife Virginia), Clifford Standlee (wife Ethel). Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.