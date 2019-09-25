Ruth Miller (February 7, 1925–September 21, 2019)

Ruth Miller passed away September 21, 2019. Ruth was born to William and Myrtle Peters in Vernon, Colorado on February 7, 1925. She grew up on a farm and rode horseback to school every day. Ruth later attended business school in Denver. Ruth married Ray L. Miller on August 16, 1942. She went to boot camp with Ray in Florida, where their oldest daughter, Carol, was born. They moved to Wray, Colorado where their children, Gary, Steve, and Shelley were born. They later moved to Evergreen while searching for their ranch. In 1955 they found their ranch in Edwards, Colorado. Their children, Marilyn, Marty, Billie Lou and Laura were born during this time. All of the children were raised on the ranch before Ray and Ruth traded for another ranch and moved to Silt in 1987.

Ruth loved the ranching life. She did everything from branding calves to irrigating, haying and feeding. She also loved her cows and horses. Ruth worked hard throughout her life and grew an amazing garden, and her and Ray built an incredible ranch. She was a great cook, especially when it came to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner. Above all, she was an amazing mother and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her children, Gary Miller, Steve (Marguerite) Miller, Shelley (Ernie) Lohrman, Marilyn Pope, Marty Miller, and Laura (Rob) Kinney. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Roger Sharp, Ken Sharp, Clyde Miller, Marvin Miller, Steven Miller, Bianca Porter, Kelly Samson, Mindy Pope, Lauren Hill, Michael Miller, Michelle Winstead, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ray L. Miller, and her daughters, Carol and Billie Lou.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at New Hope Church in New Castle, Colorado. Interment will follow at Divide Creek Cemetery in Silt, Colorado.