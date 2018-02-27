Ruth Viola Habermann (January 19, 1924 — February 8, 2018)

Ruth Viola Habermann passed away peacefully Thursday, February 8th, 2018, at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale. She was 94.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 19, 1924, to Herbert And Elsie Borchardt. Ruth grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Rufus King High School.

Ruth met Wayne "Butch" Habermann in 1940 through mutual friends. They went out on one date before Butch had to report for service in the army. Later that year Ruth saw in the paper Butch had been severely injured in a training exercise. She went to see Butch in the hospital and their romance grew. On August 24, 1944, they married. Butch and Ruth lived around family in Watertown, Wisconsin, for the next 9 years.

In Summer 1953 Ruth and Butch came to visit family who had moved to Aspen in 1945. The small mining/ski community was decided to be their home, they returned to Milwaukee and within a few months had settled solidly in Aspen.

Ruth had an eye for detail and knew how to sew. She established a solid client base being a seamstress. It was not uncommon for her to be altering fresh off the runway Milan or Paris fashions for Aspen's world travelers, Bogner or Geiger clothing as in-house alterations for Ellie's of Aspen. She worked sales at Teresa David Boutique and Aspen Cleaners.

She and Butch had a strong Christian faith and were founding members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Aspen.

Her soft personality always had an appreciation for the beauty of Aspen and Colorado, she always insisted there was always good in everything, even things at their darkest moment. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, a sweet woman who was grateful for all she had and knew how to lighten any moment with humor and kindness.

Preceded in her death by her loving husband Wayne "Butch" Habermann, sister Margret Ginzer and brothers Ken and Herbert Bochardt. She is survived by her daughter Sue Wall, son Todd Habermann, grandsons Theron and Kalon Wall and three great-grandchildren, Taban, Emma and Thea.

A celebration of her life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church Sunday, March 4th at 2PM, located at 1340 Highway 133 Carbondale, Co. In lieu of Flowers donations are asked to be sent to: Hike for Hope, donate on line at hikeforhopemd.com.