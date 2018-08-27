Samuel Delbert Albro III (April 19, 1947 — August 21, 2018)
August 27, 2018
He is survived by his Son, Samuel D. Albro IV of Grand Junction, CO; Daughter, Michelle R. Albro of Albuquerque, NM; Brother, Steven Albro of Grand Junction, CO; and Sisters, Susan Updike and Judy Richel, both from Grand Junction.
Samuel has three Grandchildren and one Great-Grandchild.
Call 970-985-5249 for service information.
