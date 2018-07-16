Sandy Kay Everett (March 22, 1971 — July 9, 2018)

Sandy Kay Everett, 47, of Silt, Colorado, began her new journey on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Sandy was born March 22, 1971, in Denver, Colorado, to Chuck and Barbara Ingram. She moved to El Jebel, Colorado, in February 1988 where she worked as a stocker at the City Market in Basalt, Colorado. She met her husband, Vance Everett, in the parking lot of 7-11 in Carbondale, CO, on March 26, 1988, and would spend the next 30 years, 3 months and 13 days together. They had one son together named Chappin Everett. She would go on to start up and maintain the business of Colorado Spooling Services for over a decade. She then proceeded to work at her dream job as bank teller for Alpine Bank in New Castle.

Sandy loved volunteering to: Rifle Animal Shelter, homeless shelters, Salvation Army, Bear Aware Team, Breast Cancer Awareness, support of captive animals, and many more. She enjoyed hiking, walking, competing in marathons, gardening, any and all bears, watching the Denver Broncos, and, of course, her two Weimaraner dogs, Tebow and Summitt, who she trained to be therapy dogs and volunteered their services to nursing homes as well as the "Paws to Read" program for kids at local libraries.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Vance Everett' her son, Chappin Everett; her father and beloved stepmother, Chuck and Joye Ingram of Thornton; brothers Chuck Ingram Jr. of Commerce City, Gale Ingram of Brighton, Michael Ingram of Centennial and Jeff Ingram of Denver; and her sisters, Ronya Ingram of Thornton and Teresa Ingram of Denver.

Sandy will be remembered for her contagious laugh, beautiful smile, overusing the phrase "I'm sorry," her relentless energy to go on an adventure, her deep obsession for bears, the ability to always put other people before herself, and her overwhelming love for her family.

A special and heartfelt thank-you to her New Castle Alpine Bank family for their unbelievable and continued support. Special thank you to Chris Karn at Elk Creek Campground in New Castle for his amazing generosity. Thank you to all of our family and friends as well as the community members that have reached out to us during this incredibly hard time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hotel Colorado, Glenwood Springs, inside the Colorado Ballroom on July 21st from 11am – 2pm. This is a celebration, so black attire is not required.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by a donation in her name to the Rifle Animal Shelter, PO Box 1375, Rifle, Colorado 81650 or http://www.RifleAnimalShelter.com.