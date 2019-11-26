Scott Leslie (November 20, 2019)

Scott William Leslie passed away on Wednesday, November 20, in his home surrounded by his family after a two year battle with cancer. He was 79 years old.

Scott was born in Lakewood, Ohio, to June and Elwin Leslie. He served for 20 years in the army reserves and national guard including the 10th Mountain Division.

In 1975, Scott moved to the Roaring Fork Valley. He was a well-known water and wastewater treatment plant operator in western Colorado for over 40 years. In 1982 he founded Environmental Process Control, a company his children Alan and Linda continue to run today. He also served on the Colorado state board for water certification.

Scott was a man of many interests from archaeology to trains to ancient board games. He loved cooking, hunting, driving backroads and skiing really, really fast. Scott was always smiling, joking around and telling stories of his adventures.

He is survived by his wife Mary, sister Shari, three children Linda (Pat), Alan (Julie) and Gwen (Ross) Crandall, four grandchildren Aaron (Danielle), Zaida, Nina and Hazel, two great-grandchildren Arielle and Dahlia as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will arrange a celebration of life sometime next summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Homecare and Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Ave, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

Keep your tail lights burning, Scott. Hasty bananas!