Sharon Butler Christensen Evans died as she lived. Fighting all the way.

Born on Oct. 15, 1940, Sharon was the only child of Mildred and Frances Butler originally of Billings, MT.

Smart as a whip, Sharon succeeded in all she tried and had a fulfilling job in Aurora, CO, at the Box (Warner Paper) for 30 some years.

She and her loving husband Bobby Evans (4/28/2010) spent months each year in San Carlos, Mexico, where Sharon was the queen of the hive. S&B also spent many summers in the Montana wilderness before Sharon headed to the hills of Rifle, CO.

Shari is survived by her beloved and faithful daughter Dana Christensen, wayward daughter Tonya Olsen Johnston and her two wonderful grandchildren, Sarah & Sam Johnston.

Sharon leaves behind clusters of great friends from all her many walks of life, each of whom will miss her acerbic wit, her beautiful smile and her ability to get things done.

Sharon donated her body to science (of course she did).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.