Sophia Jazlyn Larson (May 5, 2014–December 11, 2019)

A precious little angel, Sophia Jazlyn Larson, was received by heaven on December 11th, 2019. Sophia was born in the beautiful mountains of Glenwood Springs, Colorado on May 5th, 2014. Survived by mother Stephanie Alvarado and father Alec Larson.

Sophia managed to touch dozens of hearts throughout her five years of life. Her happiness and energy brought so much laughter and joy. She was a very caring and fearless young individual. Her love for animals was indescribable. She will be deeply missed by her three doggies, Rocky, Oakley and Sasha and her little pet hamster, Donny.

Sophia was the best daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend anyone in this world could ask for and she will be greatly missed and remembered.

Anyone who would like to a company Sophia’s family, a viewing will take place at the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs Wed. & Thurs. Dec 18-19th from 3-7 pm.

On Friday, Dec. 20th @ 9:30 am, a rosary and mass will be taken place at the St. Stephens Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs. Shortly after mass, the burial will be in New Castle at the Highland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support, love, and prayers throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please place donations to Farnum-Holt Funeral Home.