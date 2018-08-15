Starla Jean Haynes passed away on August 10, 2018 at the age of 65 in Glenwood Springs, CO after a brave battle with cancer. Starla was born in Woodward, OK on February 19, 1953 to Eugene Haynes and Lucille Puyear. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her son Travisean, life partner Randy Patrick, her sisters Sherri, Amy, Gail, Cassie, Freddie, and Wendy, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Starla was a local real estate expert, and was awarded numerous times for her professional accomplishments. She was passionate about real estate, and helped many people to get into their first homes – or their dream homes.

Starla like her namesake, gave light to many people when it was needed. Her energy, love and compassion impacted so many. She was a light, a star, and her light will continue to shine through those she left behind.

Memorial Celebration:

When: Saturday, August 18th 2018 at 4:00 pm

Where: 33 County Road 3, Carbondale, CO 81623

Contacts: Randy Patrick 1-970-379-5930

Donations should be sent in her honor to one of the charitable groups below instead of flowers:

Access Roaring Fork (After School Programs for Schools) http://accessroaringfork.org/donate/

Colorado Aids Project (Education and Community Outreach) http://www.coloradoaidsproject.org/western-colorado-aids-project/giving

Aspen Hope Center (Mental Illness, Crisis Education and Outreach) https://aspenhopecenter.org/support.php

If you want to write down stories or experiences that you had with Starla they can be e-mailed to starlastories@gmail.com

By day I praised you

and never knew it

By night I stayed with you

and never knew it

I always through that

I was me… but no,

I was you

and never knew it.

—Rumi