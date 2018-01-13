Longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident Stephen James Lama passed away December 05, 2017, at Cambridge Hills Rehabilitation Center in Beverly Hills, Michigan, at the age of 70.

Steve was born in Detroit and graduated from Cody High School in 1965. Upon graduation, he followed his brothers Ken and Charlie's example and enlisted in the Marine Corps serving a tour of duty in Viet Nam. Post Viet Nam, he traveled through the US, Mexico and Central America. He became enamored with the Roaring Fork Valley, the people and the lifestyle it offered and established permanent residence near Glenwood Springs. Steve enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, snowmobiling, boating at Lake Powell and became a whitewater enthusiast and professional river guide. Following the river, he guided many Grand Canyon river expeditions as well as river trips in Utah and Idaho.

Steve was employed with UPS from the late 1970's until he retired in 2003. In those more than 20 years, he became acquainted with most of the roads and residences of Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties. After retiring from UPS, he relocated to Utah and started a boat appraisal service at Lake Powell.