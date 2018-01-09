Stephen (Steve) Hayes Franklin

Steve was a sweet, gentle soul who warmed your heart the second you met him. He passed away peacefully on January 6, 2018 in Snowmass with his wife, Sandy, and brother, Bob, by his side.

Steve was an old soul and lover of many things. Sailing at Ruedi, the mountains and rivers, his many dogs, TV and old classic movies, road trips and the ocean. You could see him tooling around town in his well-loved green squareback VW on any given day. Most of all he loved his wife, family and friends; they meant everything to him; cheeseburgers and Bud came in second.

He was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He had a desire to move to the mountains since he was a young boy. He first moved to Sedona Arizona and then to the Aspen valley in the mid 80's. He met the love of his life Sandy Chiappe in 1997 and they were married in October of 1999. Sparks flew when their eyes met; their love was an inspiration to many others. It just felt good to be around them.

Steve worked many places in the Aspen area, from the Sundeck to Ute City Banque. He spent many years as a chef at Chefy's in Basalt and Conundrum Catering. His major job was working at High Mountain Taxi where he loved to meet people and use his dry witty sense of humor, much to the delight of his customers. He liked to refer to himself as a "professional driver."

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Doloros Franklin. Survived by his beloved wife Sandy Chiappe-Franklin, sister C.J. Franklin and brother Bob Franklin and his wife Robin. He loved his nieces and nephews and their children; Corey & Kelle Franklin and their children Jack, Maggie, Hank and Libby, and Adam and Laura Franklin and their new baby girl Parker. His mother-in-law Rose Zarecki, brother-in-law Michael Chiappe, wife Dee Dee and daughter Liza. Nephew and niece Orlando Chiappe and Alyssa Chiappe (goddaughter). Great niece and nephew Anthony and Audrina Chiappe (Orlando's children) from Racine. His sisters-in-law Annette Chiappe, partner Don Click from Glenwood Springs and Annette's son Dylan Williams who is in the navy, Steve was so proud of him; Tia Chiappe, husband Dusty Hoerz, and his nephew, Ian Thomson.

The world just lost a loving, joyous human being, and now the angels get to rejoice with him. How lucky are they!

A service will be held in his honor on Friday, January 12 and St. Vincent's church in Basalt, CO. A gathering will start at 1:00pm, the service will start at 2:00pm with a reception immediately following at the Two Rivers Café in Basalt.

*In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rifle Animal Shelter or your shelter of choice ~