Steve Lampman (January 17, 1954 — February 21, 2019)

Sadly, my love of 35 years, Steve Lampman gently passed on February 21, 2019, after a brief illness with me by his side. There is a hole in my life as well as his sister Geri's, his niece's, nephews', extended family and our four dogs — Nugent, Elle, Joey and Bella. He was preceded in death by his father, Art, his mother, Betty, and his Aunt Marilyn.

Steve moved to Colorado to complete his Bachelor degree at University of Colorado and found his home. While working in Denver he would drive up to the Roaring Fork Valley to fish and decided he had to live here. Tillie of Secretarial Services found him the perfect job and thus began his 40+ year career with Ray Monahan and their partners. Steve always enjoyed a friendly calculator speed competition with Ray. Unfortunately, Ray was left-handed and could write and run the calculator at the same time. … Steve also loved his Schoolhouse in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He and his friends from high school would fish and grouse hunt while recounting colorful stories.

Although Steve loved his work, fishing was his passion, especially while on a float trip. So much so that when he retired he spent his time tying flies and hand-making custom bamboo fly rods.

Steve was very active in our community, and his professional and fishing-related organizations. He became a student of whatever grabbed his attention and spent a lot of reflective time reading and learning the Bible.

Steve would wish for all of us to take a child or a friend and throw a lure in your favorite water. A celebration of life will be held in late May/early June when we can tell "Steve" stories out by the Roaring Fork River. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Colorado Trout Unlimited River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp. Contact: Shannon Kindle at skindle@tu.org.