Steve White (July 24, 1952 — October 11, 2019)

Steve was born in Rhode Island on July 24, 1952. He moved with his family to California in 1953. He joined the Navy in 1970.

Steve married Debbie in 1980. lan was born May 15, 1982, and Kari June 19, 1984. The family moved to Western Colorado in 1982 where Steve began working for Culligan. Steve also became a fly-fishing guide during the summer and a ski instructor during the winter.

Steve had become a top salesman for Culligan and became National Sales Trainer for the company 1999 – 2011. Steve was active at the Church at Redstone and the Church at Carbondale, now the Orchard.

Unfortunately, Steve began to suffer dementia in 2011. He moved to Phoenix in 2016 to be near his daughter Kari and family. He lived in an assisted living home until his death.

He is survived by his daughter Kari, her husband Jason and grandson Casen. And by his son Ian, and Ashley Fowler, mother of his granddaughter Nai. He is also survived by a younger brother Doug, who is a pastor in Boulder.

Memorial services are scheduled at The Orchard church in Carbondale, November 2, 2019, at 1:00PM.