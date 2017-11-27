Steven Craig Dunham (July 8, 1946 — Nov. 21, 2017)

Steve passed away peacefully at his home in Austin, Texas, on November 21. He was 71. He was born in Grand Junction, and also lived in Glenwood Springs before moving to Austin in his later years. He graduated from Glenwood Springs High in 1964, then attended Adams State College in Alamosa. He married Ruby Cordray in 1966, and they had one daughter, Lisa Marie. In 1995, Steve remarried to Guadalupe Villagran. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Dunham (Mary) and Marjorie Smith (Virgil). He is survived by his wife, Lupe, daughter Lisa Carlson (Ryan), sisters Kelly Bieker (Gene), Willo Ferrin (Larry), and his brother Michael (Karen), stepchildren Gary Villagran and Debora Gentry. He had six granddaughters and four great-granddaughters.

Steve loved fishing, poker and his family. He will be greatly missed.