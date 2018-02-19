Sylvie Velasquez (June 7, 1966 — February 10, 2018)

The man, the myth, the legend. If you asked Sylvie Velasquez, he'd say, "Men want to be me, and women want to be with me."

Sylvie Velasquez lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 10, 2018, at his Silt residence surrounded by family who loved him. But if you were to ask him, he'd say, "I was given a great life; now I got to give it back. I'm happy…it's all good."

Sylvie took fashion cues from no one. His ability to pair his button up shirt over a fashionable tank top, paired with a nice pair of jeans screamed that Sylvie "did it his way."

He liked to drive fast, and the only thing he could do faster was talk. He was always game for a great discussion, especially politics. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends. Or he was content simply watching a great comedy or attending concerts — all of which included his good friends, Jack and Coke. Oh, and let's not forget his beloved Broncos.

Sylvie was born at Rio Arriba, New Mexico, on June 7, 1966, to parents Mary Padilla and Natividad Velasquez .

Sylvie leaves behind too many women to list here. Heck, too many to list in a local phone book. Yet in Sylvie's way he found an avenue to stay friends with them all.

He is survived by his children and was a dedicated "Daddy" to: Mikel Cordova of Grand Junction; Chanelle Lopez of Montrose; and Deseree Fuentes, Kiona Carrasco and Vanezza Samora, all of Silt.

Brothers and sisters: Jake Velasquez (JoAnna) of Missouri, Lupe Velasquez Duarte (Martin), Lorencita Atencio of Montrose, Debbie Cook of Paonia, Tony Atencio of Colorado Springs, and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents Mary Padilla and Natividad Velasquez, sisters Mercy Austin, Ramona Vaughn and Silvia Atencio of Montrose.

You are invited to his Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at New Life Fellowship, 2090 Whiteriver Avenue, Rifle CO.

A reception/gathering following.

The family requests casual dress, and Bronco attire is desired.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to help offset expenses at ANB Bank-Rhonda Hunter Fundraiser Account, The Rifle Funeral Home, and or the American Cancer Foundation.

You are welcome to bring a dish/finger food for the reception following.

This above all, to thine own self be true, he did it his way! God Bless!