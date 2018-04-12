 Teddy G Cantell (November 11, 1935 — March 5, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

Memorial service for Teddy G Cantrell will be held in Carbondale at the Evergreen cemetery, 8th street village road, at 1:00pm on April 21st.