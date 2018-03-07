Teddy G Cantrell (Nov 11, 1935 – Mar 05, 2018)

Teddy G Cantrell, 82, of Carbondale, Colorado, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family Monday, March 05, 2018.

Teddy was born to Howard Cantrell and Ellen Nelson, November 11, 1935, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Teddy graduated from Frutia High School in 1954. He married Laura Woodworth in 1955, happily married for 62 years and they lived together in Carbondale.

Teddy worked at Diemoz Construction until he retired in 1994.

Cantrell served his country in the Army for 2 years.

Teddy was preceded in death by his son Wayne Cantrell. Teddy is survived by 2 children: Danell Kelly (Tomas Kelly), and Connie McFarland (Keith McFarland). He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.