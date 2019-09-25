Terra Christin Budau (July 21, 1972–September 18, 2019)

On Wednesday September 18th 2019, Terra Christin Budau, beloved daughter of Kathy Budau, sister of Matt Budau and loving mother to Haley Budau and Hunter Preston passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Huntington’s disease.

Terra was born in San Diego on July 21st 1972. She graduated from Basalt High School. Terra loved many things in life including music, art and travelling. She was loved by all who knew her. Terra’s kindness, humor and love of life was second to none. Her smile lit up every room she entered and she will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.