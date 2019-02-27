Terrie Lynn Short (December 31, 1963 – February 23, 2019)
February 27, 2019
Terrie Short was born in Loveland, CO but grew up in Carbondale. She was talented at cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. She had a warm spirit and especially loved Christmas time. Terrie was a strong advocate for the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation for which she was diagnosed. She is survived by dad Bob Nieslanik; husband John Short; daughters Krystal Cordova (Preston), Sara Weigel (Jacob), Brandi Short, and Maegan Short; and grandchildren Isabella Cordova and Asher Cordova. She was preceded in death by mother Wanda Nieslanik and brother Randy Nieslanik.
Her celebration of life will be held at The Orchard in Carbondale at 2:00 PM on March 5th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her memorial fund held at Alpine Bank or https://www.gofundme.com/manage/terrie-short-memorial-fund. Any excess funds will be donated to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation.
