Thomas Bernard Squires (April 7, 1942 — November 9, 2017)

Thomas Bernard Squires, born April 7, 1942, to Okey Dana Squires and Arlie Mae Philips Squires, passed away November 9, 2017, in Grand Junction, CO.

Tom is survived by his son, Victor; brother Jim Squires (Jean); his sister, Doris Barber (Lonnie); his brother Gary Squires; sisters-in-law Audrey, Judy and Betty; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

Tom was a master gardener, chef and chauffeur. He enjoyed quilting, singing, and playing piano and organ. He raised chickens, canaries and loved the outdoors.

Cremation has taken place; a memorial service will be announced at a later date.