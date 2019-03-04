Thomas Elvin Hitt, Jr. (January 31, 1946 — February 23, 2019)

Thomas Elvin Hitt, Jr., 73, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on February 23, 2019, at his home with family by his side.

Thomas, Tommy, Tom was born in Denver, Colorado, to Thomas Elvin and Florence Noramae Hitt. Tom graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in May 1964. While in high school, Tom excelled at basketball and earned the nickname "The Splendid Splinter" for his tenacious defense and his shooting ability.

Tom attended Western State College until he was drafted into the United States Army January 31, 1966, where he served in Utah and South Korea. Upon his discharge from the military, Tom returned to collage at Southern Colorado State College where he earned his degree in Business Administration in June 1975.

Tom married the love of his life, Leslie, on December 15, 1990. Tom worked as an Accounts Manager for Colorado Mountain College of Rifle for 20 years until his retirement in 2011. Tom was a great husband, son, father, brother and a friend of many. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by wife Leslie, his son Tyler Hitt, daughters Stacey and Damien Skau Mandey and John Stafford, brother James Ronald and Veronica Hitt, niece Darcy Hitt and grandchildren Kurra Hitt, Tyler James Hitt Jr., Olivia Stafford, and Kendall and Carter Skau.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held March 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM, Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 200 4th Street, Rifle, Colorado 81601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO., 81601.