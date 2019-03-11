Timothy Allen Thulson (November 11, 1960 — March 7, 2019)

Tim Thulson of Glenwood Springs and Parachute, Colorado, son, brother, father and friend passed away in Parachute, Colorado, March 7th, 2019.

Tim was born to John Allen Thulson and Carol Thulson on November 11, 1960, in Denver, Colorado.

He moved with his family to Glenwood Springs as a small child and spent most of his childhood and all of his adult life in Glenwood Springs and Parachute.

He graduated from Glenwood Springs High School, and was a key member of GWS first football state championship team in 1978.

Upon graduation from high school he went to work at Mid-Continent Resources as an underground coal miner. During breaks from mining he attended Fort Lewis College and University of Northern Colorado, graduating from University of Northern Colorado.

He attended law school at the University of Colorado, graduating from law school with the degree of Juris Doctor in 1988.

He again went to work for Mid-Continent Resources as a legal assistant, assisting in the defense of numerous agency actions involving Mid-Continent Resources.

He was sworn in as an attorney in front of the Colorado Supreme Court in 1990.

He began his employment at Balcomb & Green (formally Delaney & Balcomb) shortly thereafter. He continued his active practice of law in that firm until his passing, at which time he was the longest practicing partner in the law firm.

Tim is survived by his daughter Taylor Ann Thulson; son Ty Bailey Thulson; his mother Carol; two brothers and their wives: Todd/Julie Thulson and Troy/Molly Thulson; and nephews and nieces: Tyler, Lauren, Christopher and Kate.

Tim was preceded in death by his father John Allen Thulson. A memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 12th, 2019, at 2:00 at Farnum Holt Mortuary, with a reception to follow at the Hotel Colorado.