Timothy D. Sullivan (November 8, 1995 — June 11, 2018)

June 11, 2018, our beloved son, Timothy David Sullivan, always ahead of his time, left our world too soon.

Tim spent his spectacular and brief life enjoying international travel (Russia and Scandinavia), living in his favorite city of San Francisco and pursuing his passion for music and computers.

Tim was a quick-witted free spirit, an entrepreneur, and according to his friends, a generous practitioner of kindness.

Tim was born November 8, 1995, in Aspen Valley Hospital and lovingly raised in El Jebel, CO. Attending the Basalt school system, Tim rocketed through his early years, astounding classmates, teachers and family with his supreme intellect, innate musical talent and computer wizardry. He romped through his Colorado childhood with his exuberant yellow Labrador, Honey.

At Basalt High School, Tim joined his merry band of Cross Country runners. He instinctively learned to play trumpet, acoustic and electric guitar and keyboard. He participated in YouthEntity, working to better Aspen's Krabloonik Kennels and as a fledgling website developer.

In his college years, he ran his own website business.

Tim moved to beautiful Lake Tahoe, CA, and graduated in 2014 from intimate Squaw Valley Preparatory Academy. There he truly honed his musical talents, snowboarded weekly and to his delight, met international friends from Russia, Japan and China. A diverse group of friends would follow him through the rest of his life.

Upon winning a scholarship to the University of San Francisco, Tim fell in love twice. First with San Francisco and then with the love of his life, fellow college student, Kelly Sturgeon Savage. Kelly shared his artistic soul and his eclectic musical taste. Together they explored the city's vibrant music scene. She admired his deep and vast knowledge of every genre from metal to jazz.

Moving with Kelly down the California coast, Tim continued to pursue his computer education in Long Beach, amongst great friends and Kelly's welcoming family.

Tim is survived by his parents Ed and Linda Sullivan of El Jebel, CO; grandparents Theresa Peatfield of Ipswich, Mass., and David and Meg Nauss of Cincinnati, Ohio; numerous New England and Cali. aunts, uncles and cousins; and Kelly Sturgeon Savage and family of Cypress, CA.

Our shooting star burned brief and brilliantly.

We love you forever Timmy.

To honor Tim's kindness, please consider donating to the following charities: Basalt & Rural Fire District, RockyMountain LabRescue.org, YouthEntity.org, KeepTahoeBlue.org, CHADD.org