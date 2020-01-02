Timothy Patrick Creegan (October 9, 1957 — December 27, 2019)

Timothy Patrick Creegan, 62, peacefully passed away on December 27, 2019, with his family by his side, from his second battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband, loving father and loyal friend.

Tim was born October 9, 1957, to Patrick and Rosemary Creegan in Hicksville, NY. He ventured to Colorado in 1977 where he met his wife Shari Van Horn. They married in the summer of 1979. Tim and Shari started raising their two children Zachary and Megan in Denver, CO, and moved to Silt in 1993. Tim was a self-made man, starting his forty-year career as an automotive technician, advancing to a variety of management positions throughout the valley. He acquired his love of the outdoors at a young age, boating and fishing the waters of Long Island, and hunting in upstate New York. He continued his passion as an avid outdoorsman on the Western Slope of Colorado.

Tim was mechanically inclined, loved his gadgets, enjoyed rocking out to music, and never missed an episode of the Walking Dead. In the hearts of Tim’s family, he is remembered as an honest, hardworking, strong-willed, loving husband and father who will always be their hero. Tim forged many friendships throughout his life and was well-known for his witty sense of humor, caring personality and his commitment to teaching and leading others. He will be dearly missed by many.

Tim was predeceased in death by his father, Patrick; mother, Rose; and his father in-law, Donald Van Horn. Tim is survived by his beloved wife Shari of forty years; his son Zach; daughter Megan; sisters and spouses Penny (Bob) Lomas, Barbara Gabriel, Patty (Ken) Hughes, and brother Kevin; nephews Keith and Billy Hughes, extended family of nieces and nephews in the mid-west and east coast; and Shari’s mother, sisters and brother in-laws in Colorado and Washington.

A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Church on 880 Castle Valley Blvd., New Castle, C0, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. A reception will follow from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tim’s name can be made to “Home Care and Hospice of the Valley,” 1901 Grand Avenue, Suite 206, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.