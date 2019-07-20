TO MY SON on the first Anniversary of your untimely death

John, it’s been one year today since you left us after a heroic act to try and save the life of someone else. You gave yours without a hesitation. I am so proud of you for that but the moments of grief and loss are still as countless as the stars. We are trying to “carry on” as it goes with one of your favorite sayings, but it’s been almost impossible. Your absence in our lives echoes endlessly which nothing will ever fill. You know that we love you and I trust, because of your selfless act, you are resting in the arms of our Lord..

Love and prayers forever

your mother, Patsy, and sister, Theresa