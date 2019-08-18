Toby J Guccini (August 28, 1954 — August 6, 2019)

Toby died at home in Silt with his wife and kids by his side. He had fought a tough battle of cancer for 20 months. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to W.T. (Bill) Guccini and Donna L Hiatt. He grew up in Glenwood Springs and then later move to Silt area. He married his high school sweetheart Debbie Williams on Aug. 11, 1972. She survives along with their 2 children Myka Yellico (Jim) and TJ Guccini (Jackie). Seven grandchildren Mason, Elle, Hadley and Sayre Yellico of Glenwood Springs and Brecken, Ashlynn and Chap Guccini of Silt. He is survived by his sister-in-laws Jorgeann Guccini of Rifle and Nancy Guccini of Cedaredge. Sister-in-law Sharon Williams (Kenny Smith) of Rifle, Tom Williams (Lisa) of Silt, Rich Williams (Karlene) of Utah and Steve Williams (Rhonda). 16 Nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Toby was preceded in death by both his parents and his brothers Randy and Rodney Guccini.

A memorial for Toby will be held at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in Toby’s name to Rocky Mountain Veterans’ Hunts & Excursions, Inc. at 6275 CR 315, Silt, Co 81652.