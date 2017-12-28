Todd Allen Grant (February 1st, 1954 — December 21st, 2017)

Todd Allen Grant, 63, of Silt passed peacefully in his home on December 21st, 2017.

He was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Virgil and Marilyn Grant on February 1st, 1954.

He is survived by his life partner of 24 years, Shirley Bostic of Silt. She was his rock, best friend, cook, nurse, sounding board, his calendar, and his love. He is also survived by 4 brothers, Gary, Doug, Daniel, and Robert Grant, along with his sister Debra Lehn, all of Minnesota; and three children, Karla Cox (Jason), Eric Grant (Lana) and Ryan Grant (Angela). He had five wonderful grandchildren, Katie and Keegan Cox, Kiersten and Jordon Grant all of Colorado, and Kayla Anthony (Matt) and their son, his first great-grandchild, Rylan (aka Spud, as great-grandpa called him) of Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Marilyn Grant.

His greatest joy in life was time spent with family and friends. Everyone was his family, though; he loved people, and they loved him. He loved his Harleys, muscle cars, card games, going on rides in the mountains, and trips home to Minnesota for visits with his huge extended family. He lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh and crack jokes.

There will be a service held in Rifle, Colorado, at the Rifle Funeral Home Saturday, January 6, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. where there will be a final viewing, followed by a celebration at the Moose Lodge.

The second will be held in Minnesota where Shirley and his kids will ride his cremains back in true Todd fashion, half the trip on the back of his son Eric's Harley, and the rest of the trip in his beloved GTO. Dates, times, and locations to follow.