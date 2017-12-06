Tomas Gregory Archibeque was born in Leadville to Ignacio and Oraila on July 6, 1966. He was 51 years old.

Tom was a man of many talents and a free spirit. He loved hunting, climbing and enjoying the outdoors, especially with his son, Bo. They climbed most 14ers together.

His hunting companions on the mountain were his brother and his dad. He was a skilled hunting guide, rock climbing guide and a self-taught taxidermist.

He chose a career programming fire and security systems.

Tom was raised in Red Cliff, and attended Red Cliff Elementary, Minturn Middle School and graduated Battle Mountain High School in 1984. He graduated Mesa State College and earned two bachelor's degrees, one in biology and the other in electronics.

He was proud to be a bull fighter for the local rodeo circuit in the Grand Junction area.

In middle and high school, Tom was a great wrestler, winning the state championship in the 98-pound division his senior year.

After high school, he was on the coaching staff of the Battle Mountain High School wrestling team. He also became a certified wrestling referee.

He counseled troubled youth at Echo Ranch for a short time and volunteered with the Vail Mountain Rescue Group, where his EMT certification came in handy.

Tom was a builder and a problem solver.

Tom had a way with his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, who will miss his antics and humor. This is where his trail ends and his journey begins.

Tom is survived by Angel, his wife of 18+ years; stepchildren Xanadu, Lance from Basalt, John "Bud"; and his partner Billy from Aspen, grandchildren Dazia and Kaz; mother Oralia and his siblings, Eva Jo (Glenn), Maxine (Steve), Margi (John), Ted, and numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ignacio and his son, Bo.