Tomie Keith Zordel (September 14, 1934 — February 11, 2019)

Heaven acquires another good one, a true "Cowboy" — Tomie Keith Zordel passed away peacefully on February 11th, 2019. He was born to Zell and Edna (Fairley) Zordel in Holcomb, KS, and then later moved to Aspen with his family.

He enjoyed family, friends and the cowboy life to the fullest and had the stories to attest to it. He worked and cared for many local ranches in the Roaring Fork Valley and was considered "one hell of a horseman." He also worked for the Aspen Skiing Company for decades.

He is survived by his children, Donald J. Zordel (Kim), Donna L. Held (Randy) and Betty J. Zordel. Grandchildren include Tomie Ogren, Brandy Held, Dustin Held, Tylor Zordel Kantas and Vanessa Kantas. He is also survived by three of his brothers, Bill (Dot), Zell (Louise) and Donald Zordel.

Ride the heavens Tomie…