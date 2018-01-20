Trent Johnson of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, died tragically on December 29, 2017, at the age of 41. Raised in Grand Junction, Colorado he was a high school graduate of Grand Junction High School.

Trent was an avid outdoorsman and found peace in the mountains. Although he wore a tough exterior, he was kind hearted and compassionate. He adored his children more than anything and was happiest sharing his love of hunting and fishing with his daughter Baylee, with whom he shares a birthday, and his son Rylan. He was an amazing husband, and worked diligently for his family, always putting them first. Trent was a successful contractor, which led to forming many friendships with his clients. He was an adored father, loving husband, brother, son, grandson, uncle, and a devoted friend. The impact Trent had on his friends and family is immeasurable. He will be greatly missed.

Trent is survived by his wife Aimee, daughter Baylee, son Rylan. Mother and father Peri and Mert Johnson. Sister Carissa Ford. Grandparents Lee and Deloris Muhr. And several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 11AM at Vineyard Church, Grand Junction, Colorado.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family gofundme.com/rnfdm8-johnson-family Please check Callahan-Edfast funeral home at

callahan-edfast.com for more information.