Trevor H. Connolly (June 6, 1980 – February 23, 2018)

Trevor, 37, passed away at home in Oyster Bay, NY, after a brief illness.

Trevor was born June 6, 1980, in Los Angeles, CA, and spent his first years living in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, Colorado, attending Aspen Community School, and beginning a lifetime love of adventure and the great outdoors. He then moved with his family to Boulder, Colorado, where he graduated from Alexander Dawson School and C.U. From Boulder, he headed to San Diego with his majestic rescue dog, Sadie, to learn deep water diving.

Diving prompted an interest in hyperbaric chambers for medical purposes, and Trevor went to work for The Center for Wound Healing, quickly rising to become Vice President of Operations. As hospitals began to take over the business of running hyperbaric clinics, Trevor transitioned to Barone, a company that makes and sells vacuum excavation equipment. A gifted salesman from the time he was a teen-ager, he directed marketing around the country for Barone, living first in Lafayette, CO, and then, after a divorce, settling in Oyster Bay, NY, to be with his two beloved children, Lily, age 8, and Tucker, age 5. In Oyster Bay, Trevor continued to work for Barone and became a volunteer fireman for the Atlantic Steamer Fire Company. He would have been proud to know that he was posthumously saluted by the fire department with a drive-by of his home, horn sounding and lights flashing, and by his friends and family with a bonfire in his front yard.

Trevor was known to his family and wide circle of friends around the country to be smart, funny, fun, fearless, adventuresome, and intensely loyal. He was loyal to all his friends and family, but especially so to Lily and Tucker, whom he loved without limit. He was known for his spontaneity and his huge heart, for his bear hugs and crazy dances, and for watching the Big Lebowski over and over. He had a preternatural ability to recite lines from that and other movies and books and could jump into character with the perfect timing of a natural comedian and storyteller.

Trevor's favorite saying was "I'd rather ask forgiveness than permission." He lived life big. He loved all sports and music, especially country western, and though he couldn't carry a tune for anything, he sang with abandon. Those closest to Trevor knew that he would do anything for them, but that his favorite thing was to share adventures and laughter.

In addition to his children, Lily and Tucker, Trevor is survived by his parents, Tom Connolly and Pamela Prescott, of Boulder, CO, his sister Erin Connolly and niece Marleigh Taylor of Boulder, CO, his grandmother Ione Connolly of Kenton, OH, half-sister Juliet Draper and her children, Jade and Tom, of Emerald Hills, CA, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a huge group of close friends of all ages.

An outdoor memorial service is being planned for later this spring at one of Trevor's favorite venues. An on-line photo album of his life can be viewed at Trevorconnolly.wordpress.com, where information on his service will be updated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kids Mobility Network, 7390 S. Fraser Street, Unit A, Centennial, CO 80112, http://www.kidsmobility.org.