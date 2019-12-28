Tyra Kauppila (April 2, 1960–December 22, 2019)

Tyra Kauppila passed away December 22, 2019 in Rifle, Colorado. She leaves behind her husband, Franz; Daughter, Janelle; Brothers, Robbie, Michael, and Bart, and numerous other family and friends that will miss her dearly. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Rifle Moose Lodge, 133 E. 3rd Street in Rifle, with a reception will follow.