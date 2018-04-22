Varley L. (Scotty) Nelson (January 9,1948 — April 17, 2018)

A wonderful man left the earth last week. Varley L. (Scotty) Nelson was born January 9,1948, and passed away on April 17, 2018. His immediate family includes his three children: Chris (John) Steele, Kim Gorsett (Gordon Spangenberg), and Dan (Christina) Nelson. He has seven grandchildren (Lindsey, Baylee, Leslie, Sam, Erin, Lane and Ava) and two great-granddaughters (Addalyn and Sofie).

He is also survived by four siblings: (Bonnie, Miles, Neal and Neda).

Our Father was strong, and courageous, sometimes cantankerous, but always loving. He was quick to laugh and always smiling. We are grateful that this man chose to become our Dad when he married our Mom (Patricia Hanson) in 1969 at the young age of 21, after coming home from serving our country in Vietnam.

He took three small children into his life on that day and became our Father. We will cherish our memories with him and all that he taught us.

Dad was baptized into the Christian faith on September 2nd, 2017. We find comfort in knowing that he is no longer in pain, and that he is now in the company of our Mother.

It was an honor for his family to care for him in the last days of his life. We thank Hospice of the Valley for giving us the tools and advice to make that possible. Please consider making a donation.