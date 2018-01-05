Vernon Owen Thompson (Jun 17, 1931 – Dec 30, 2017)

Vernon Owen Thompson, 86, of Lincoln, NE, died from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. He was born in Albert Lea, MN, to Herman and Elsie Thompson.

He graduated from Maplewood Academy, received his BA from Union College, MA from Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado), and Doctorate from Columbia.

Vern is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Jill; son Michael (Julie); daughters Janelle (Joe) Simpson and Michelle (Mark) Pedigo; step-daughters Patricia (Scott) Walters and Kristina Scott; and 19 grand- and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, eight siblings, and beloved first wife, Sally.

Celebration of Life potluck will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, Piedmont Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4801 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. A US Army veteran, Vern donated his body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Memorials to "scholarship fund," Columbine Christian School, 2314 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.