Vickie Rae Walton (Mar 07, 1956 – Nov 22, 2017)

Vickie passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, after a long fight with cancer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew R. Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest R. Wise, her father, James A. Wise and her brother, James R. Wise.

She was born to James and RoseMary Wise on March 7, 1956, in Grand Junction, and is survived by her mom RoseMary, former husband Terry Walton, daughter Miranda Watson, son James Walton, grandchildren Eric Walton, Jackson Watson, Riley Watson, Ryah Walton, EmaLee Walton, and all her extended family and large group of friends.

She worked for Carbondale police department for the last 20 years before retiring in 2016 to spend as much time with her family as possible on all of their wild adventures. Her Celebration of Life is Saturday 12/9/17 at the 3rd St. Center in Carbondale at 2 p.m.