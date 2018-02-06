Vince B. James

Vincent B. James, 52, of New Castle, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on January 28th, 2018.

He was born March 31st, 1965 in Sarasota, Florida, the son of Gary and Ruth Ann James. He was the middle child of three brothers, Eugene being the oldest, and Greg the youngest. On July 21st, 1990, he married the love of his life, Michelle James.

Vince graduated from Glenwood Springs High school in 1983, after moving to Colorado with his family from Sarasota, Florida, when he was 14. Growing up, he had a strong passion for baseball and football. After moving to Colorado, he became an avid outdoorsman and found peace in the mountains. He was a friend to everyone and outgoing by nature. He was deeply rooted in family, and his granddaughters were the light of his life. He could often be found hunting, RZR riding, hiking, fishing, and snowmobiling with his family and friends, but always with his best friend and brother, Greg James. He had a love of classic cars, and even rebuilt the 1970 Camaro he had previously driven in high school.

Vince worked in construction in the Roaring Fork Valley, before becoming the proud owner of his business, VinMar Drywall, which he started in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle James, of New Castle, CO; his daughter and son-in-law, Joslin and Cody Boe, of New Castle, CO; his granddaughters Londyn and Evelyn Boe, of New Castle, CO; his younger brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Stacey James, of New Castle, CO; his niece, Taylor James, of New Castle, CO, and his son, Justin Buchanan, of Boulder, CO. Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann James, his father, Gary James, his eldest brother, Eugene James, and his half-brother Michael Bright.

A service will be held Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 10:30am, at New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. For those unable to attend, there will be a live feed from the New Creation Church website. The link can be found at: newcreationchurch.org