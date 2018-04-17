Walter E. Bachus (September 7, 1921 — April 6, 2018)

Walter E. Bachus, 96, passed away April 6, 2018, at the Colorado State Veterans Care Center in Rifle, Colorado. He was born September 7, 1921, to Paul and Carrie Bachus in Alamosa, Colorado. He served in the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1945. Walter married Shirley Wilcox on July 21, 1944. They had two sons, Gary and Ken, and a daughter, Susan. Walter loved camping, fishing and hunting, and riding his ATV. He also enjoyed watching Westerns. Walter was a master carpenter, and a Millwright Machinery Erector.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Susan; and brother, Bruce. Walter is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Life will be held May 12th at the Valley Senior Center in Parachute, Colorado, at 1:00p.m. Family suggest memorial contributions be made to Valley Senior Center.