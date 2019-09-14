Wanda May Day (October 23, 1925 — September 4, 2019)

Wanda was born October 23, 1925, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Clarence and Mildred (Briggs) Files. She grew up in Grand Junction and graduated from Rifle High School in 1943. Wanda married Elmer “Daisy” Day on December 12, 1948, at the Methodist Church in Rifle. She worked at Anvil Points after marriage then soon had her first son, David, followed by another son, Larry, and a daughter, Mary Ann. Wanda kept busy working for the Rifle School District, McDonald’s and The Corner Store. She loved planting and tending flowers, cheering on the Broncos, and Elvis Presley. Those who really knew her, knew she loved people. Wanda loved everyone she met, from tiny little babies to ornery teenagers and their parents. She was over the moon when she had her first grandbaby, followed by two more granddaughters, and later, three more grandbabies. She never missed a chance to spoil them rotten. Later in life, Wanda spent time at the Moose playing Bingo, and chasing her pup, who was of course named Bingo. Wanda passed away at her home on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, her parents, and her sister, Betty. Wanda is survived by her children, David, Larry (Pam) and Mary Ann (Tom); her six grandchildren, Tanya, Hillary, Callie, Jordan, Hanna and Peter; as well as six great-grandchildren, Cambyll, Hadlie, Haisley, Olliver, Huck and Declan. Services will be held at the First Christian Church at 306 E. 3rd in Rifle on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.